Chrysalis Investments Ltd 19.7% potential upside indicated by Liberum Capital

Broker Ratings

Chrysalis Investments Ltd with ticker (LON:CHRY) now has a potential upside of 19.7% according to Liberum Capital.



Liberum Capital set a target price of 290 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Chrysalis Investments Ltd share price of 233 GBX at opening today (02/12/2021) indicates a potential upside of 19.7%. Trading has ranged between 150 (52 week low) and 279 (52 week high) with an average of 1,026,224 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,285,922,098.

Chrysalis Investments Limited., formerly Merian Chrysalis Investment Company Limited is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate long-term capital growth through investing in a portfolio consisting primarily or equity related investments in unquoted companies. The Company focuses on investing in a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of equity and equity-related securities issued by unquoted companies. The Company also focus on investing in attractively valued minority, private investments with long-term growth rates substantially. Old Mutual Global Investors (UK) Limited is the Company’s investment adviser.



