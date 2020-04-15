ChromaDex Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 112.1% Upside

ChromaDex Corporation with ticker code (CDXC) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 10.5 and 6 calculating the mean target price we have 7.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.48 this would imply there is a potential upside of 112.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.28 and the 200 day MA is 3.67. The company has a market cap of $214m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.chromadex.com

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function. It also provides reference standards and fine chemicals to conduct quality control of raw materials and finished products in dietary supplements, cosmetics, food and beverages, and pharmaceutical industries. In addition, the company offers a range of consulting services, including regulatory support, product development, risk management, and litigation support. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through international distributors. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn