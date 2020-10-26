Choice Hotels International, In – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.8% Downside

Choice Hotels International, In with ticker code (CHH) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 112 and 76 and has a mean target at 88.92. With the stocks previous close at 92.42 this would indicate that there is a downside of -3.8%. The day 50 moving average is 91.13 and the 200 day moving average is 84.88. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,107m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.choicehotels.com

Choice Hotels International, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection. The company also develops and markets cloud-based property management software to non-franchised hoteliers and vacation rental management companies. As of June 30, 2020, the company had approximately 7,100 hotels representing 600,000 rooms in approximately 40 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1939 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

