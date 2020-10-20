Choice Hotels International, In – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.0% Downside

Choice Hotels International, In with ticker code (CHH) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 112 and 76 calculating the mean target price we have 88.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at 89.78 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -1.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 92.39 and the 200 day moving average is 84.2. The market cap for the company is $4,850m. Find out more information at: http://www.choicehotels.com

Choice Hotels International, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection. The company also develops and markets cloud-based property management software to non-franchised hoteliers and vacation rental management companies. As of June 30, 2020, the company had approximately 7,100 hotels representing 600,000 rooms in approximately 40 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1939 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

