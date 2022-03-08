Choice Hotels International – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.3% Upside

Choice Hotels International, In found using ticker (CHH) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 170 and 125 with a mean TP of 145.22. Now with the previous closing price of 139.21 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 4.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 147.19 and the 200 moving average now moves to 133.07. The company has a market cap of $7,140m. Find out more information at: https://www.choicehotels.com

The potential market cap would be $7,449m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Choice Hotels International, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection. The company also develops and markets cloud-based property management software to non-franchised hoteliers. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7,030 hotels with 579,746 rooms located in 50 states, the District of Columbia and approximately 40 countries and territories. Choice Hotels International was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.