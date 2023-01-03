Choice Hotels International, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.6% Upside

Choice Hotels International, In found using ticker (CHH) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 140 and 107 with a mean TP of 120.22. Given that the stocks previous close was at 111.77 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.6%. The 50 day MA is 119.87 and the 200 day moving average is 122.38. The market cap for the company is $6,004m. Find out more information at: https://www.choicehotels.com

The potential market cap would be $6,458m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Choice Hotels International, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection. The company also develops and markets cloud-based property management software to non-franchised hoteliers. As of September 30, 2022, it had approximately 7,500 hotels with approximately 630,000 rooms in 46 countries and territories. Choice Hotels International was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.