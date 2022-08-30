Choice Hotels International, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.6% Upside

Twitter
Choice Hotels International, In found using ticker (CHH) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 145 and 108 with a mean TP of 126.56. Now with the previous closing price of 117.57 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.6%. The 50 day MA is 115.98 while the 200 day moving average is 134.61. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,443m. Find out more information at: https://www.choicehotels.com

The potential market cap would be $6,935m based on the market concensus.

Choice Hotels International, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection. The company also develops and markets cloud-based property management software to non-franchised hoteliers. As of March 31, 2022, it had approximately 7,000 hotels with approximately 600,000 rooms in 35 countries and territories. Choice Hotels International was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

