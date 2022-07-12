Choice Hotels International, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.2% Upside

Choice Hotels International, In found using ticker (CHH) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 170 and 107 calculating the average target price we see 137.44. Now with the previous closing price of 111.59 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 23.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 123.73 while the 200 day moving average is 138.01. The company has a market cap of $6,218m. Visit the company website at: https://www.choicehotels.com

The potential market cap would be $7,658m based on the market concensus.

Choice Hotels International, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection. The company also develops and markets cloud-based property management software to non-franchised hoteliers. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7,030 hotels with 579,746 rooms located in 50 states, the District of Columbia and approximately 40 countries and territories. Choice Hotels International was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.