Choice Hotels International, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.4% Upside

Choice Hotels International, In found using ticker (CHH) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 170 and 107 calculating the mean target price we have 135.89. With the stocks previous close at 111.94 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 21.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 120.9 and the 200 day moving average is 137.59. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,232m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.choicehotels.com

The potential market cap would be $7,565m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Choice Hotels International, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection. The company also develops and markets cloud-based property management software to non-franchised hoteliers. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7,030 hotels with 579,746 rooms located in 50 states, the District of Columbia and approximately 40 countries and territories. Choice Hotels International was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.