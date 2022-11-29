Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Choice Hotels International, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Choice Hotels International, In with ticker code (CHH) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 140 and 107 with the average target price sitting at 122. Given that the stocks previous close was at 120.44 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.3%. The 50 day MA is 118.65 while the 200 day moving average is 125.37. The market cap for the company is $6,361m. Company Website: https://www.choicehotels.com

The potential market cap would be $6,443m based on the market concensus.

Choice Hotels International, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection. The company also develops and markets cloud-based property management software to non-franchised hoteliers. As of August 11, 2022, it had approximately 7,500 hotels with approximately 650,000 rooms in 46 countries and territories. Choice Hotels International was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

