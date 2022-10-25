Choice Hotels International, In – Consensus Indicates Potential .4% Upside

Choice Hotels International, In found using ticker (CHH) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 145 and 108 and has a mean target at 124.11. Given that the stocks previous close was at 123.6 this is indicating there is a potential upside of .4%. The day 50 moving average is 115.57 and the 200 day moving average is 128.15. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,894m. Find out more information at: https://www.choicehotels.com

The potential market cap would be $6,923m based on the market concensus.

Choice Hotels International, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection. The company also develops and markets cloud-based property management software to non-franchised hoteliers. As of August 11, 2022, it had approximately 7,500 hotels with approximately 650,000 rooms in 46 countries and territories. Choice Hotels International was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.