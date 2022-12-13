Choice Hotels International, In – Consensus Indicates Potential .1% Upside

Choice Hotels International, In with ticker code (CHH) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 140 and 107 calculating the mean target price we have 120.22. Given that the stocks previous close was at 120.05 this indicates there is a potential upside of .1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 121.07 and the 200 day moving average is 123.96. The company has a market cap of $6,426m. Visit the company website at: https://www.choicehotels.com

The potential market cap would be $6,435m based on the market concensus.

Choice Hotels International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection. The company also develops and markets cloud-based property management software to non-franchised hoteliers. As of September 30, 2022, it had approximately 7,500 hotels with approximately 630,000 rooms in 46 countries and territories. Choice Hotels International, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.