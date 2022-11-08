Choice Hotels International, In – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.5% Downside

Choice Hotels International, In with ticker code (CHH) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 145 and 107 calculating the mean target price we have 122.56. With the stocks previous close at 128.37 this indicates there is a potential downside of -4.5%. The day 50 moving average is 116.98 and the 200 moving average now moves to 127.01. The company has a market cap of $6,507m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.choicehotels.com

The potential market cap would be $6,213m based on the market concensus.

Choice Hotels International, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection. The company also develops and markets cloud-based property management software to non-franchised hoteliers. As of August 11, 2022, it had approximately 7,500 hotels with approximately 650,000 rooms in 46 countries and territories. Choice Hotels International was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.