Choice Hotels International, In – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.9% Downside

Choice Hotels International, In found using ticker (CHH) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 145 and 108 calculating the mean target price we have 124.11. Now with the previous closing price of 129.19 this would indicate that there is a downside of -3.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 116.32 and the 200 moving average now moves to 127.34. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,242m. Visit the company website at: https://www.choicehotels.com

The potential market cap would be $6,958m based on the market concensus.

Choice Hotels International, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection. The company also develops and markets cloud-based property management software to non-franchised hoteliers. As of August 11, 2022, it had approximately 7,500 hotels with approximately 650,000 rooms in 46 countries and territories. Choice Hotels International was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.