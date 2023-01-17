Choice Hotels International, In – Consensus Indicates Potential -.7% Downside

Choice Hotels International, In found using ticker (CHH) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 140 and 107 calculating the average target price we see 119.11. Now with the previous closing price of 119.97 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 117.95 and the 200 day moving average is 121.2. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,393m. Find out more information at: https://www.choicehotels.com

The potential market cap would be $6,347m based on the market concensus.

Choice Hotels International, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection. The company also develops and markets cloud-based property management software to non-franchised hoteliers. As of September 30, 2022, it had approximately 7,500 hotels with approximately 630,000 rooms in 46 countries and territories. Choice Hotels International was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.