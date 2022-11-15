Choice Hotels International, In – Consensus Indicates Potential -.3% Downside

Choice Hotels International, In with ticker code (CHH) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 140 and 107 calculating the average target price we see 122. With the stocks previous close at 122.41 this indicates there is a potential downside of -.3%. The 50 day MA is 117.42 and the 200 moving average now moves to 126.3. The company has a market cap of $6,423m. Find out more information at: https://www.choicehotels.com

The potential market cap would be $6,402m based on the market concensus.

Choice Hotels International, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection. The company also develops and markets cloud-based property management software to non-franchised hoteliers. As of August 11, 2022, it had approximately 7,500 hotels with approximately 650,000 rooms in 46 countries and territories. Choice Hotels International was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.