Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 7.1% Upside Potential

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. which can be found using ticker (CMG) have now 28 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 2084 and 1550 calculating the average target price we see $1830.04. Given that the stocks previous close was at $1708.29 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of $1601.50 and the 200 day moving average is $1526.22. The market cap for the company is $47,447m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.chipotle.com

The potential market cap would be $50,828m based on the market consensus.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.