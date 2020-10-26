Chipotle Mexican Grill – Consensus Indicates Potential .8% Upside

Chipotle Mexican Grill with ticker code (CMG) now have 27 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1600 and 890 calculating the mean target price we have 1310.26. Now with the previous closing price of 1300.29 this is indicating there is a potential upside of .8%. The 50 day MA is 1280.98 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1110.31. The company has a market cap of $37,466m. Find out more information at: http://www.chipotle.com

Chipotle Mexican Grill, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

