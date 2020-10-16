Chipotle Mexican Grill – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.5% Downside

Chipotle Mexican Grill found using ticker (CMG) now have 27 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 1600 and 890 with the average target price sitting at 1310.26. With the stocks previous close at 1343.25 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -2.5%. The 50 day MA is 1280.24 while the 200 day moving average is 1077.52. The market cap for the company is $37,756m. Find out more information at: http://www.chipotle.com

Chipotle Mexican Grill, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

