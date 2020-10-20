Chipotle Mexican Grill – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.2% Downside

Chipotle Mexican Grill found using ticker (CMG) now have 27 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 1600 and 890 calculating the average target price we see 1310.26. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1339.68 this would imply there is a potential downside of -2.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1282.93 while the 200 day moving average is 1094.09. The company has a market capitalisation of $37,353m. Find out more information at: http://www.chipotle.com

Chipotle Mexican Grill, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

