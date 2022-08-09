Chipotle Mexican Grill – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.9% Upside

Chipotle Mexican Grill with ticker code (CMG) have now 28 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2500 and 1400 calculating the mean target price we have 1759.82. With the stocks previous close at 1600.78 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1364.75 while the 200 day moving average is 1517.35. The company has a market capitalisation of $45,093m. Company Website: https://www.chipotle.com

The potential market cap would be $49,573m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.