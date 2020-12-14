Chipotle Mexican Grill – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.1% Upside

Chipotle Mexican Grill found using ticker (CMG) have now 27 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 1745 and 1100 calculating the average target price we see 1398.04. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1317.23 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6.1%. The 50 day MA is 1284.98 and the 200 day moving average is 1205.45. The market cap for the company is $36,374m. Find out more information at: http://www.chipotle.com

Chipotle Mexican Grill, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.