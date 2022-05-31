Chipotle Mexican Grill – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.2% Upside

Chipotle Mexican Grill found using ticker (CMG) have now 28 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2500 and 1530 calculating the average target price we see 1879.99. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1340.91 this would imply there is a potential upside of 40.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1463.11 and the 200 day moving average is 1639.71. The market capitalisation for the company is $39,215m. Company Website: https://www.chipotle.com

The potential market cap would be $54,980m based on the market concensus.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.