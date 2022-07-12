Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Chipotle Mexican Grill – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Chipotle Mexican Grill found using ticker (CMG) now have 28 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2500 and 1335 with the average target price sitting at 1852.52. Now with the previous closing price of 1339.28 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 38.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1328.28 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1558.45. The company has a market cap of $36,074m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.chipotle.com

The potential market cap would be $49,898m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Chipotle Mexican Grill, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

You might also enjoy reading  Chipotle Mexican Grill - Consensus Indicates Potential 42.6% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.