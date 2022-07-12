Chipotle Mexican Grill – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.3% Upside

Chipotle Mexican Grill found using ticker (CMG) now have 28 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2500 and 1335 with the average target price sitting at 1852.52. Now with the previous closing price of 1339.28 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 38.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1328.28 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1558.45. The company has a market cap of $36,074m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.chipotle.com

The potential market cap would be $49,898m based on the market concensus.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.