Chipotle Mexican Grill – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.5% Upside

Chipotle Mexican Grill found using ticker (CMG) have now 30 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2500 and 1510 and has a mean target at 1809.27. With the stocks previous close at 1397.57 this would imply there is a potential upside of 29.5%. The day 50 moving average is 1569.58 and the 200 day MA is 1481.37. The company has a market capitalisation of $38,709m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.chipotle.com

The potential market cap would be $50,112m based on the market concensus.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.