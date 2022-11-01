Chipotle Mexican Grill – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.2% Upside

Chipotle Mexican Grill found using ticker (CMG) have now 30 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2500 and 1510 calculating the mean target price we have 1808.93. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1505 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 20.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1587.6 and the 200 day MA is 1482.31. The company has a market cap of $41,535m. Company Website: https://www.chipotle.com

The potential market cap would be $49,923m based on the market concensus.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.