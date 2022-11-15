Chipotle Mexican Grill – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.1% Upside

Chipotle Mexican Grill found using ticker (CMG) now have 30 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2500 and 1510 calculating the mean target price we have 1809.27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1506.35 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 20.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1548.51 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1483.24. The market cap for the company is $41,945m. Visit the company website at: https://www.chipotle.com

The potential market cap would be $50,380m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.