Chipotle Mexican Grill – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.1% Upside

Chipotle Mexican Grill found using ticker (CMG) have now 30 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2500 and 1400 calculating the average target price we see 1796.5. With the stocks previous close at 1508.41 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.1%. The day 50 moving average is 1617.11 while the 200 day moving average is 1486.57. The market capitalisation for the company is $42,812m. Find out more information at: https://www.chipotle.com

The potential market cap would be $50,989m based on the market concensus.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

