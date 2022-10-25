Chipotle Mexican Grill – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.1% Upside

Chipotle Mexican Grill found using ticker (CMG) now have 30 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2500 and 1500 and has a mean target at 1799.83. Now with the previous closing price of 1549.82 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1609.25 and the 200 day MA is 1483.96. The market cap for the company is $42,920m. Company Website: https://www.chipotle.com

The potential market cap would be $49,843m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.