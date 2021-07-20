Chipotle Mexican Grill – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.4% Upside

Chipotle Mexican Grill found using ticker (CMG) now have 25 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2815 and 1460 calculating the mean target price we have 1769.72. Now with the previous closing price of 1560.49 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.4%. The day 50 moving average is 1465.47 and the 200 day moving average is 1448.23. The company has a market cap of $43,666m. Find out more information at: http://www.chipotle.com

Chipotle Mexican Grill, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.