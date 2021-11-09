Twitter
Chipotle Mexican Grill – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Chipotle Mexican Grill with ticker code (CMG) now have 28 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2600 and 1675.9 and has a mean target at 2008.21. Now with the previous closing price of 1794.35 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.9%. The day 50 moving average is 1828.91 and the 200 day moving average is 1671.28. The market capitalisation for the company is $50,641m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.chipotle.com

Chipotle Mexican Grill, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of October 21, 2021, it owned and operated approximately 2,900 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

