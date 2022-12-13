Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. with ticker code (CMG) now have 30 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2500 and 1510 and has a mean target at 1809.27. Now with the previous closing price of 1526.26 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1508.41 and the 200 day MA is 1485.79. The company has a market capitalisation of $43,278m. Company Website: https://www.chipotle.com

The potential market cap would be $51,303m based on the market concensus.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

