ChinaNet Online Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 3,694.5% Upside

ChinaNet Online Holdings found using ticker (CNET) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 2.5 and 2.5 with a mean TP of 27.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.73 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3,694.5%. The 50 day MA is 0.79 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.15. The market capitalisation for the company is $15m. Find out more information at: http://www.chinanet-online.com

ChinaNet Online Holdings, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet advertising portals, including 28.com; and liansuo.com. It also produces and distributes television shows comprising advertisements. The company is also involved in the research and development, and other technical support services for the block chain business. It serves customers in the food and beverage, women accessories, footwear, apparel and garments, home goods and construction materials, environmental protection equipment, cosmetic and health care, education network, and other industries. ChinaNet Online Holdings was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn