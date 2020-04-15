ChinaNet Online Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 3,643.2% Upside

ChinaNet Online Holdings with ticker code (CNET) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.5 and 2.5 calculating the mean target price we have 27.7. With the stocks previous close at 0.74 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3,643.2%. The day 50 moving average is 0.82 and the 200 day MA is 1.15. The market cap for the company is $14m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.chinanet-online.com

ChinaNet Online Holdings, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet advertising portals, including 28.com; and liansuo.com. It also produces and distributes television shows comprising advertisements. The company is also involved in the research and development, and other technical support services for the block chain business. It serves customers in the food and beverage, women accessories, footwear, apparel and garments, home goods and construction materials, environmental protection equipment, cosmetic and health care, education network, and other industries. ChinaNet Online Holdings was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

