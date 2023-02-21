China Yuchai International Limi – Consensus Indicates Potential 67.1% Upside

China Yuchai International Limi found using ticker (CYD) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 16.96 and 13.56 calculating the mean target price we have 15.26. Now with the previous closing price of 9.13 this would imply there is a potential upside of 67.1%. The day 50 moving average is 8.37 while the 200 day moving average is 8.46. The market cap for the company is $373m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cyilimited.com

The potential market cap would be $623m based on the market concensus.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems. It also engages in the hospitality and property development activities. In addition, the company designs, produces, and sells exhaust emission control systems. It distributes its engines directly to auto original equipment manufacturers, agents, and retailers, as well as provides maintenance and retrofitting services. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Singapore.