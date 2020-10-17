China Yuchai International Limi – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.3% Upside

China Yuchai International Limi with ticker code (CYD) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 23.52 and 19.99 calculating the mean target price we have 21.24. With the stocks previous close at 20.36 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.65 and the 200 day moving average is 14.29. The company has a market cap of $832m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cyilimited.com

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets. It also manufactures diesel engines for construction and agriculture applications, as well as supplies after-market parts and services; and new energy powertrain systems. In addition, it engages in hospitality and property development activities. Further, the company designs, produces, and sells exhaust emission control systems. China Yuchai International Limited distributes its engines directly to auto original equipment manufacturers and retailers, as well as provides maintenance and retrofitting services. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Singapore.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn