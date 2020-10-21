China Yuchai International Limi – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.6% Upside

China Yuchai International Limi with ticker code (CYD) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 23.62 and 20.07 calculating the average target price we see 21.32. With the stocks previous close at 19.27 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.6%. The day 50 moving average is 17.82 and the 200 day MA is 14.48. The company has a market cap of $777m. Company Website: http://www.cyilimited.com

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets. It also manufactures diesel engines for construction and agriculture applications, as well as supplies after-market parts and services; and new energy powertrain systems. In addition, it engages in hospitality and property development activities. Further, the company designs, produces, and sells exhaust emission control systems. China Yuchai International Limited distributes its engines directly to auto original equipment manufacturers and retailers, as well as provides maintenance and retrofitting services. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Singapore.

