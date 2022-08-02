Twitter
China Yuchai International Limi – Consensus Indicates Potential 86.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

China Yuchai International Limi with ticker code (CYD) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17.03 and 15.83 calculating the mean target price we have 16.43. Now with the previous closing price of 8.79 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 86.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.52 while the 200 day moving average is 11.55. The market cap for the company is $338m. Find out more information at: https://www.cyilimited.com

The potential market cap would be $632m based on the market concensus.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems. It also engages in the hospitality and property development activities. In addition, the company designs, produces, and sells exhaust emission control systems. It distributes its engines directly to auto original equipment manufacturers, agents, and retailers, as well as provides maintenance and retrofitting services. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Singapore.

