China Yuchai International Limi – Consensus Indicates Potential 58.7% Upside

China Yuchai International Limi found using ticker (CYD) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23.03 and 19.02 with the average target price sitting at 21.03. Now with the previous closing price of 13.25 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 58.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 13.6 and the 200 moving average now moves to 15.14. The company has a market cap of $535m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cyilimited.com

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems. It also manufactures diesel engines for construction and agriculture applications, as well as supplies after-market parts and services. In addition, it engages in hospitality and property development activities. Further, the company designs, produces, and sells exhaust emission control systems. The company distributes its engines directly to auto original equipment manufacturers, agents, and retailers, as well as provides maintenance and retrofitting services. It has a strategic partnership with Sunlong Bus to develop electric vehicles. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Singapore.