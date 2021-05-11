China Yuchai International Limi – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.7% Upside

China Yuchai International Limi found using ticker (CYD) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23.14 and 21.63 and has a mean target at 22.39. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.8 this would imply there is a potential upside of 41.7%. The day 50 moving average is 15.74 while the 200 day moving average is 16.67. The market cap for the company is $635m. Company Website: http://www.cyilimited.com

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems. It also manufactures diesel engines for construction and agriculture applications, as well as supplies after-market parts and services. In addition, it engages in hospitality and property development activities. Further, the company designs, produces, and sells exhaust emission control systems. China Yuchai International Limited distributes its engines directly to auto original equipment manufacturers, agents, and retailers, as well as provides maintenance and retrofitting services. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Singapore.