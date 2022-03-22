China Yuchai International Limi – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.6% Upside

China Yuchai International Limi found using ticker (CYD) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16.97 and 15.77 and has a mean target at 16.37. With the stocks previous close at 11.56 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 41.6%. The day 50 moving average is 13.03 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.76. The company has a market capitalisation of $478m. Visit the company website at: https://www.cyilimited.com

The potential market cap would be $677m based on the market concensus.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems. It also manufactures diesel engines for construction and agriculture applications, as well as supplies after-market parts and services. In addition, it engages in hospitality and property development activities. Further, the company designs, produces, and sells exhaust emission control systems. The company distributes its engines directly to auto original equipment manufacturers, agents, and retailers, as well as provides maintenance and retrofitting services. It has a strategic partnership with Sunlong Bus to develop electric vehicles. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Singapore.