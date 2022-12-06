China Yuchai International Limi – Consensus Indicates Potential 103.8% Upside

China Yuchai International Limi found using ticker (CYD) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17.14 and 13.71 calculating the average target price we see 15.43. With the stocks previous close at 7.57 this indicates there is a potential upside of 103.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.27 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.26. The market cap for the company is $324m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cyilimited.com

The potential market cap would be $660m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

0