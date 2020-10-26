China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.2% Upside

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd found using ticker (CHU) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11.35 and 6.45 and has a mean target at 8.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.92 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 27.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.9 and the 200 day moving average is 6.39. The market capitalisation for the company is $21,832m. Visit the company website at: http://www.chinaunicom.com.hk

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People’s Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services. In addition, the company offers communications technology training, technical, and Internet information and value-added telecommunications services; telecommunications network construction, planning, and technical consulting services; and consultancy, survey, design, and contract services relating to information and construction projects. Further, it provides customer, project design consultation and management, property management, e-payment, venture capital investment, communications technology development and promotion, auto informatisation, financial, data processing, and tourism and information services; advertising design, production, agency, and publication services; technology development, transfer, and consulting services; and technology promotion service of intelligent transportation system’s products. Additionally, the company offers technology development and consultation, and other services; technology research and development, consultation, and services of TV video and mobile video; internet of things technology, and online data processing and transaction services; and big data, and cloud computation and infrastructure services. It also provides online video and reading materials; network music; financing leasing services; and data analysis and application services, as well as sells handsets and telecommunication equipment. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 254 million 4G subscribers, 83 million fixed-line broadband subscribers, and 54 million fixed-line local access subscribers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited is a subsidiary of China Unicom (BVI) Limited.

