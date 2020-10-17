China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.6% Upside

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd with ticker code (CHU) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11.35 and 6.45 calculating the average target price we see 8.8. With the stocks previous close at 6.95 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 26.6%. The 50 day MA is 6.92 and the 200 day moving average is 6.35. The market capitalisation for the company is $21,126m. Visit the company website at: http://www.chinaunicom.com.hk

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People’s Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services. In addition, the company offers communications technology training, technical, and Internet information and value-added telecommunications services; telecommunications network construction, planning, and technical consulting services; and consultancy, survey, design, and contract services relating to information and construction projects. Further, it provides customer, project design consultation and management, property management, e-payment, venture capital investment, communications technology development and promotion, auto informatisation, financial, data processing, and tourism and information services; advertising design, production, agency, and publication services; technology development, transfer, and consulting services; and technology promotion service of intelligent transportation system’s products. Additionally, the company offers technology development and consultation, and other services; technology research and development, consultation, and services of TV video and mobile video; internet of things technology, and online data processing and transaction services; and big data, and cloud computation and infrastructure services. It also provides online video and reading materials; network music; financing leasing services; and data analysis and application services, as well as sells handsets and telecommunication equipment. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 254 million 4G subscribers, 83 million fixed-line broadband subscribers, and 54 million fixed-line local access subscribers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited is a subsidiary of China Unicom (BVI) Limited.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn