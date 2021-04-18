China Southern Airlines Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 411.0% Upside

China Southern Airlines Company with ticker code (ZNH) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 183.08 and 183.08 calculating the average target price we see 183.08. With the stocks previous close at 35.83 this would imply there is a potential upside of 411.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 35.65 and the 200 day moving average is 30.8. The market cap for the company is $14,634m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.csair.com

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services. It also provides aircraft repair and maintenance, air catering, cargo handling, logistics, freight, and airport ground services; and import and export agency, flight simulation, and pilot training services. In addition, it is involved in the hotel management and tour operations. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 859 aircraft. China Southern Airlines Company Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.