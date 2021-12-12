China Petroleum & Chemical Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.0% Upside

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp with ticker code (SNP) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 82.1 and 63.27 calculating the average target price we see 70.12. Given that the stocks previous close was at 47.37 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 48.0%. The 50 day MA is 48.78 and the 200 day MA is 50.33. The company has a market cap of $75,172m. Company Website: https://www.sinopec.com

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others. The company explores for and develops oil fields; produces crude oil and natural gas; processes and purifies crude oil; and manufactures and sells petroleum products. It also owns and operates oil depots and service stations; and distributes and sells refined petroleum products, including gasoline and diesel through wholesale and retail sales networks. In addition, the company manufactures and sells petrochemical and derivative petrochemical products; and other chemical products, such as basic organic chemicals, synthetic resins, synthetic fiber monomers and polymers, synthetic fibers, synthetic rubber, and chemical fertilizers. Further, it is involved in the pipeline transportation and sale of petroleum and natural gas; production, sale, storage, and transportation of refinery, petrochemical, and coal chemical products; import and export of petroleum products, natural gas, petrochemical and chemical products, and other commodities and technologies; research, development, and application of technologies and information; production and sale of catalyst products, lubricant base oil, polyester chips and fibers, plastics, and intermediate petrochemical products; research, development, production, and sale of ethylene and downstream byproducts; provision of geophysical and drilling services, as well as well testing and measurement services; manufacturing production equipment; and coal chemical industry investment management activities. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of China Petrochemical Corporation.