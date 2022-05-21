China Petroleum & Chemical Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.7% Upside

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp found using ticker (SNP) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 66.3 and 51.36 calculating the average target price we see 56.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 50.82 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 49.1 and the 200 moving average now moves to 49.11. The market cap for the company is $74,519m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.sinopec.com

The potential market cap would be $83,215m based on the market concensus.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others. The company explores and develops oil fields; produces crude oil and natural gas; processes and purifies crude oil; and manufactures and sells petroleum products. It also owns and operates oil depots and service stations; and distributes and sells refined petroleum products, including gasoline and diesel through wholesale and retail sales networks. In addition, the company manufactures and sells petrochemical and derivative petrochemical products; and other chemical products, such as basic organic chemicals, synthetic resins, synthetic fiber monomers and polymers, synthetic fibers, synthetic rubber, and chemical fertilizers. Further, it is involved in the exploration, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas; production, storage, and sale of petrochemical and coal chemical products; import and export of petroleum products, natural gas, petrochemical, and chemical products; production and sale of catalyst products, lubricant base oil, polyester chips and fibers, plastics, and intermediate petrochemical products; research, development, production, and sale of ethylene and downstream byproducts; provision of geophysical exploration, drilling, survey, logging, downhole operational services, and construction services, as well as crude oil jetty services and natural gas pipeline transmission services; manufacturing production equipment; and coal chemical industry investment management activities. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of China Petrochemical Corporation.