China Life Insurance Company Li – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.0% Upside

China Life Insurance Company Li with ticker code (LFC) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 15.36 and 15.36 calculating the mean target price we have 15.36. With the stocks previous close at 12.39 this indicates there is a potential upside of 24.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.71 and the 200 day moving average is 11.19. The market capitalisation for the company is $167,170m. Company Website: http://www.e-chinalife.com

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products. It is also involved in the third-party asset management, annuity funds, fund management, investment management, pension security, occupational pension, and reinsurance businesses. China Life Insurance Company Limited sells its products through agents, direct sales representatives, and dedicated and non-dedicated agencies. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. China Life Insurance Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Life Insurance (Group) Company Limited.

