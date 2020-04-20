China Jo-Jo Drugstores – Consenus Indicates Potential 250.0% Upside

China Jo-Jo Drugstores with ticker code (CJJD) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 7 and 7 calculating the average target price we see 7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 250.0%. The 50 day MA is 1.74 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.59. The market capitalisation for the company is $69m. Visit the company website at: http://www.jiuzhou-drugstore.com

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming. Its stores provide various pharmaceutical products, including prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, traditional Chinese medicines (TCM), personal and family care products, and medical devices, as well as convenience products, such as consumable, seasonal, and promotional items. The company also operates licensed doctors of Western medicine and TCM on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours. In addition, it operates dada360.com, an online drugstore that retails OTC drugs and nutritional supplements, as well as sells products through third-party platforms, such as Tmall, JD.com, and Amazon.com. Further, the company distributes third-party pharmaceutical products primarily to trading companies, as well as cultivates and wholesales herbs used for TCM. As of March 31, 2019, it had 121 retail pharmacies under the Jiuzhou Grand Pharmacy name; and 8 drugstores controlled by Hangzhou Jiuzhou Grand Pharmacy. China Jo-Jo Drugstores is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

