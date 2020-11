China Jo-Jo Drugstores – Consensus Indicates Potential 669.2% Upside

China Jo-Jo Drugstores with ticker code (CJJD) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 7 calculating the mean target price we have 7. With the stocks previous close at 0.91 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 669.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.95 and the 200 day moving average is 1.49. The market cap for the company is $35m. Company Website: http://www.jiuzhou-drugstore.com

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming. Its stores provide various pharmaceutical products, including prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, traditional Chinese medicines (TCM), personal and family care products, and medical devices, as well as convenience products, such as consumable, seasonal, and promotional items. The company also operates licensed doctors of Western medicine and TCM on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours. In addition, it operates dada360.com, an online drugstore that retails OTC drugs and nutritional supplements, as well as sells products through third-party platforms, such as Tmall, JD.com, and Amazon.com. Further, the company distributes third-party pharmaceutical products primarily to trading companies, as well as cultivates and wholesales herbs used for TCM. As of March 31, 2020, it had 118 retail pharmacies under the Jiuzhou Grand Pharmacy name, as well as 10 drugstores. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.